FOPC awarded Keep Virginia Beautiful grant

RICHMOND – Friends of Peak Creek (FOPC) is among those organizations statewide to be chosen as grant recipients for Keep Virginia Beautiful’s seventh annual “30 Grants in 30 Days.”
Government, non-profit, civic and service organizations in Virginia were invited to apply for grants ranging in amounts from $500 to $2,000, and describing how they plan to address litter prevention, recycling, cigarette litter prevention or beautification in their communities.
