FOCL needs help with lake clean up

By MELINDA WILLIAMS
melinda@southwesttimes.com
Visitors to Claytor Lake this July 4 holiday should find an impressive sight since Friends of Claytor Lake (FOCL) is hosting its annual All Lake Clean Up Day just days earlier.
Jeff Caldwell, FOCL executive director, said the organization has been hosting clean up days for about five years and it’s made a difference in the amount of litter and man-made debris dotting the shores and waterway.
He encourages everyone — not just lake residents and users — to come out Saturday, July 1, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., to “help FOCL be good stewards of the lake and keep it as beautiful as we can.”
