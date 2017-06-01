Fire destroys Camp Powhatan cabin

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Smoke spotted by an employee of Volvo led to the discovery of a burning cabin at the Camp Powhatan in Hiwassee Wednesday morning, but it was too late to save the structure.

Donald Boyd, chief of Hiwassee Fire Department, said the cabin, owned by Blue Ridge Mountain Council of Boy Scouts of America, was already on the ground by the time the firefighters arrived on scene. The cabin was one of several used to house staff during camp events.

According to Boyd, three males had been staying at the cabin, but they were not in the vicinity of the cabin when firefighters arrived. “We didn’t know whether they were in [the cabin]. There were two vehicles parked there, so we had to track them down to make sure they were okay,” he said.

