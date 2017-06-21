Felony animal cruelty charge certified

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A felony animal cruelty charge has advanced to the grand jury against a former pet store operator prohibited from having companion animals.

According to Pulaski County General District Court records, the charge of animal cruelty was certified against Alexander Montgomery Nelson IV. Nelson’s address is listed as Roanoke, but the alleged cruelty occurred in Hiwassee, where he apparently still owns property.

The charge is a Class 6 felony, carrying a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on June 21, 2017.

Comments

comments