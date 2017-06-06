Elizabeth Manns Casey

Elizabeth Manns Casey, 93, of New River, Va., died Friday, June 2, 2017, at New River Valley Medical Center.

She was born Sept. 5, 1923, in New River, to the late James Garfield Sr. and Hattie Austin Manns. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Gladwynn H. Casey; son Randy C. Casey; granddaughters Lisa Burley and Mary Elizabeth Grubb; sisters Christine Hopkins, Lillian Valentine and Betty Casey; and brothers James Manns Jr. and Andrew Manns.

Mrs. Casey was a lifetime member of First Missionary Baptist Church, New River. She was also a member of the Radford Garden Club, as well as an avid worker for Relay for Life. She worked at Radford University, and retired from St. Jude Catholic Church.

She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, John W. (Buddy) Manns, and Rickie and Maxine Casey; daughters and son-in-law Pattra Hampton, Sharon Burley, Beverly Grubb, and Laura and Bobby Terry; grandchildren Kenny Hampton and wife Marlena, Jonathan Manns, Monica Robinson and husband Jimmy, Shawn West, Randy Grubb and wife Natasha, Austin Casey, and Markeshia Terry; great-grandchildren Halla Jackson, Madison Robinson, Ian Hampton, Wesley Robinson, Promise West, Precious West, J.D. Grubb and Nia Grubb; sisters Flossie Brown, Nenzerine Lewis and Ava Pope; brothers and sister-in-law Charles and Caroline Manns, and John H. Manns; special niece Patricia Thompson; and special friend Louise Harvey.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at First Missionary Baptist Church, New River, with the Rev. Montie E. Brown officiating. Interment will follow in the Sunrise Burial Park, Fairlawn, Va. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday prior to the service at the church. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg, Va.

