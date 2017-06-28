Elic Don Gilbert

Elic Don Gilbert, 66, passed away Monday, June 26, 2017, at his home in Pulaski, Va.

He was a financial advisor for Ameriprise for 25 years. Elic had a great love for the outdoors, where he enjoyed camping and hiking.

Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Tina Gilbert of Pulaski; daughters Celeste Gilbert and Tommy “Keith” Botkin of Pulaski, Elisa Arnold and Ryan McMunigal of Pulaski, and Liana Richmond of Riner, Va.; son Chad Gilbert of Reston, Va.; grandchildren Charles and Tyler Arnold, Liberty and Addie Gilbert, and Kaylee White; his parents, Willis and Billie Gilbert; sister and brother-in-law Nancy and Doug Clark of Titusville, Pa.; three uncles; an aunt; and several other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friend 5 until 6 p.m. Friday, June 30, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford, Va. Memorial services will begin at 6 p.m., with Pastor Ken Adkins officiating.

The Gilbert family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.

Written by: Editor on June 28, 2017.

