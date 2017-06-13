Edgar Eugene Lytton

Edgar Eugene Lytton, 68, passed away Sunday, June 11, 2017, at his home in Dublin, Va.

He was a member of Dublin Christian Church, and was retired from the maintenance department at Radford University.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Izola Lytton, one brother and one sister.

Survivors include his wife, Joann S. Lytton; three sisters; special nieces Danyale Young, Erika Harrison and Tonya Brooks; and special nephews Junior Sayers, J.C. Sayers, Seth Sayers, Marcus Sayers, Cody Sayers, Jessie Young, Dylan Hurt and Justin Hurt.

The family will receive friends from 4 until 5 p.m. Friday, June 16, at Mullins Funeral Home, Radford, Va. Memorial services will begin at 5 p.m., with Seth Sayers officiating.

The Lytton family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.

