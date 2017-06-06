Dublin man charged in burglary, auto theft

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A man accused of stealing an automobile in Dublin and breaking into a Pulaski pharmacy was arrested early Monday following a brief pursuit by police.

Rodney Allen Taylor, 35, of Dublin, is being held without bond on numerous felony charges.

In Pulaski, Taylor is charged with eluding police, larceny (third or subsequent offense), property destruction, breaking and entering, reckless driving, driving suspended and obstruction of justice, according to Pulaski Police Officer Megan Jennings.

