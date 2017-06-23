Draper park work about to begin

By BROOKE J. WOOD
After more than three years of meetings and planning, it appears a new park in Draper is just a few months away.
The groundwork for Draper Community Park is expected to be finished by late summer or early fall, according to Danny Wilson, Pulaski County’s planning and zoning administrator.
Although King Contractors hasn’t started its work on the former school property yet, Wilson says it will begin this summer.
