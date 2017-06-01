Draper Days bake off lets local bakers shine

By BROOKE J. WOOD

The first-ever Draper Days kicks off Saturday with a baker’s bake off during a day that also offers free bike tours, shopping, live music and summer barbecue.

Winners of the bake off will have an opportunity to see their dessert recipe featured at the Draper Mercantile’s Blue Door Cafe, explains Ana Daniels, the Merc’s event coordinator.

“We thought the bake off would be a wonderful way to explore what we have here in our area with all of our local bakers, and what’s been passed down for generations that’s just amazing. You can’t beat those. You just can’t,” Daniels says.

