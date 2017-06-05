Dorothy Duncan Wheeling

Dorothy Duncan Wheeling, 95, of Dublin, Va., passed away Friday, June 2, 2017, at Pulaski Health & Rehab Center.

Born March 11, 1922, in Newbern, Va., she was the daughter of the late Isaac and Melinda Wilson Duncan. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James William Wheeling; brothers Winston, Stanford and Mark Duncan; and sisters Allie Davis, Mary Lorentzen, Gladys Dupuis, Louvenia Jones and Ruby Jones.

She was a long-time member of the Dublin Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children, Cathy Wheeling Teel and husband Don of Christiansburg, Va., Linda Wheeling Maddy and husband Woody of Radford, Va., David Wayne Wheeling and wife Stella of Radford, and Alan Lee Wheeling and wife Debbie of Dublin; sister-in-law Reatha Duncan of Ft. Myers, Fla.; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and

2 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, June 5, at Dublin Baptist Church, with Pastor Dennis Jones officiating. Interment will follow at the New Dublin Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Dublin. The family will receive friends one hour before service time at the church.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, is handling the arrangements for the family.

