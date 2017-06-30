Diana Lindsay Quesenberry

Diana Lindsay Quesenberry, 69, of Mathews, Va., formerly of the Shiloh community of Pulaski County, Va., left this earth for her heavenly home and reunion with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, June 28, 2017.

She was born May 13, 1948, in Mullens, W.Va., and joins her parents, Henry C. and Joann D. Lindsay, and a host of friends and loved ones who preceded her.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, David W. Quesenberry; daughter Brandee JoElla Bevan (John); son David H. “Hank” Quesenberry (Jessica); granddaughters Lillian Paige Bevan, Isabella Grace Quesenberry, Olivia Faith Quesenberry and Zoe Christine Quesenberry; grandson Jackson David Bevan; sisters Vickie Viers and Mary Beth Schneeberger; brother Todd D. Lindsay; and a host of nieces and nephews who loved her as their one and only “Auntie Di.”

She leaves this world a far better place and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at Seagle Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Shiloh Cemetery. The family will receive visitors 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at Seagle Funeral Home.

