Davis not excited about retirement — yet

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Jim Davis, the longest-serving Pulaski County sheriff since the 1940s, is retiring June 30 after 20 years at the helm of what he calls a “well-oiled machine.”

But if you ask him whether he’s excited about the transition, he’ll likely respond, “No, not really. I hope to be.”

Asked about his biggest worry over retirement, he pauses and then solemnly says, “I don’t know anything different — the 24-hour calls, the being on the phone and working while you’re off.”

Besides, he’ll miss the camaraderie of his fellow officers, whom he says he can’t thank enough for their “professionalism, hard work and character.”

