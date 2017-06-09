Crooked Road gears up for 3rd annual Mountains of Music Homecoming

ABINGDON – The Crooked Road, Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail, is gearing up for its third annual Mountains of Music Homecoming, unveiling a full event lineup, including concert schedules, artists list and cultural events, on the new Homecoming website. Information and tickets to all 22 Crooked Road concerts and three culinary-based Feastival events are now available at www.mtnsofmusic.com.

Mountains of Music Homecoming is the signature music and cultural event of The Crooked Road, taking place over nine extraordinary days beginning today throughout 19 counties in Southwest Virginia. It combines the best of Appalachian food, authentic culture, arts, crafts, adventure and a veritable who’s who of bluegrass, old time, gospel, folk and traditional music. The 2017 Homecoming will feature such luminaries as Ricky Skaggs, Mark O’Connor, Ralph Stanley II, Larry Sparks, Scottish fiddler Alasdair Fraser, Wayne Henderson, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Sammy Shelor, Archie Fisher and many more.

