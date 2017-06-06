Critzer gets needed upgrade

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Critzer Elementary School students were allowed to draw on the carpet during the final day of school. So, they drew flags, eyes and other innocent images – and wrote messages like, “Good luck in the third grade.”

They were granted permission to turn the carpet into an artist’s canvas because the administration knew Pulaski County Public Schools’ maintenance crew would soon be ripping out the carpet – along with floor tiles and the ceiling grid.

The project, which came in at under $250,000, represents the first major update to Critzer since 1999, Operations Director Ronnie Nichols explains. When the work is done, the 60,000-square-foot school will have 40,000 square feet of new floor tile and 30,000 square feet of new ceiling tile. The overhaul also includes a switch to LED lighting for much of the building.

June 6, 2017.

