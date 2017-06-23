County schools to begin lead testing

By BROOKE J. WOOD

As of July 1, all Virginia public schools must begin testing water for lead, and each school district is expected to come up with a plan for how to implement the new requirement.

Some believe the new law is a cautionary response to the Flint, Mich. water crisis in which more than 100,000 citizens were potentially exposed to lead-contamination through the city’s water — but this isn’t the first time Virginia’s public schools have tested water for lead.

“This isn’t the first mandate,” said Ronnie Nichols, operations director for Pulaski County Public Schools. The first state mandate resulted in the county school system testing for lead in 1990.

