County school system adds Caredox

Pulaski County Public School nurses will begin using CareDox in August, when the new school year begins.

CareDox, a digital version of the school district’s previous health information system, allowS parents/guardians to complete health information for their students online.

All information is stored securely and is HIPPA and FERPA compliant. Parents should watch for more information on this program that will be included in back-to-school information at open houses.

Once information is on CareDox, parents and guardians will simply update the health information that changes from year-to-year. Therefore, parents will no longer be required to complete a paper form annually.

“Pulaski County Public Schools priority is always student safety,” said Mary Rash, director of administration. “CareDox will assist in safety, as instant notifications will be sent from the school nurse if health and wellness issues arise.”

Written by: Editor on June 26, 2017.

