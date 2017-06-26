County residents receive NRCC honors

More than 80 Pulaski County residents made the president’s and dean’s lists in recognition of their academic excellence during the spring 2017 semester at New River Community College.

To be placed on the president’s list, a student must have taken 12 college-level semester hours or more, attained a grade point average of 3.5 for any one semester, and earned a minimum of 20 semester hours.

A dean’s list student is one who has taken 12 college-level semester hours of credit or more and attained a grade point average of 3.2 for any one semester.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on June 26, 2017.

Comments

comments