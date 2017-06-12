County gets exposure at United Nations

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County will get international exposure Monday when a test website featuring the county is highlighted during a presentation at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland.

Although no one from Pulaski County will be in attendance, Economic Development Director Michael Solomon said the website, created through the Find Your Town application, will be used as an example of the app’s capabilities.

Find Your Town creator, Ovela, a north European company that builds digital Geospacial Information System (GIS) platforms, is making the presentation. The company has offices in Richmond.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on June 12, 2017.

Comments

comments