Council to discuss filling ‘vacancies’

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

As Pulaski refocuses on its future, town council will discuss tonight the leadership of a community development department and filling posts as employees retire at the end of the month.

During town council’s most recent regular monthly meeting, the governing body discussed a temporary hiring freeze to make sure job responsibilities are not duplicated. In the case of selecting a new community development director, Mayor Nick Glenn said the town needs to first clarify responsibilities for the new position to avoid overlap with other jobs.

A community development director would replace John White, who has served at the helm of the town’s economic development department for 16 years. White’s retirement becomes effective at the end of the month.

Written by: Editor on June 6, 2017.

