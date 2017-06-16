Council proposes $14.8 million budget

By BROOKE J. WOOD

Pulaski’s proposed $14.8 million budget proposal hasn’t yet earmarked funding for employee pay raises, but Town Manager Shawn Utt says the money to do that is included in the 2017-18 fiscal year plan.

“My goal throughout the entire budget process was to implement the compensation study we’ve been working on. The good news is we have money set aside in the budget. The bad news is we don’t know where that money is going,” Utt affirmed this week during a public hearing on the budget proposal.

That uncertainty is due to the incomplete compensation study which will give the town direction as far as which employees get raises and how much of a pay bump they will receive. He said he still wants to talk to town auditors about the best way to proceed with a pay raise.

