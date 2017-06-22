Council approves utility increases, budget

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski’s new sewer and water rates, along with its 2017-18 fiscal year budget, were officially adopted by town council during a Tuesday work session.

Water and sewer rates will increase by 4 percent. The increases began in 2014 upon a recommendation from Davenport & Associates in order to make the sewer and water funds self-sustaining. The town opted to do it over several years rather than as a one time 20 percent increase per each fund.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on June 22, 2017.

Comments

comments