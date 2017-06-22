Council approves utility increases, budget

By BROOKE J. WOOD
brooke@southwesttimes.com
Pulaski’s new sewer and water rates, along with its 2017-18 fiscal year budget, were officially adopted by town council during a Tuesday work session.
Water and sewer rates will increase by 4 percent. The increases began in 2014 upon a recommendation from Davenport & Associates in order to make the sewer and water funds self-sustaining. The town opted to do it over several years rather than as a one time 20 percent increase per each fund.
