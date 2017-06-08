Council addresses ‘the elephant in the room’

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski Town Council awkwardly tip-toed around what the mayor referred to as “the elephant in the room” during its Tuesday night meeting after a controversial motion was made without any prior discussion.

In an apparent struggle over who manages the town, council voted 4-2 to eliminate the human resources and finance committees, but not before a contentious discussion. Council’s six members each serve on one of the committees. Although town council had operated without committees since 2004, they were reinstated in January upon a recommendation by Mayor Nick Glenn.

The committee question was added to the agenda Tuesday night by Councilman Jamie Radcliffe, who told council, “I’d like to make a motion to eliminate both the HR and the finance committees as of tonight until we can get some further rules, regulations and guidelines to what we should be doing.”

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on June 8, 2017.

Comments

comments