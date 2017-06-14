Concert series continues with Domino Band

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

The Domino Band will bring what is often described as high-energy rhythm and blues, soul and old-school funk music to Jackson Park Friday for the Sounds of Summer concert series.

The Roanoke-based band sang backup for Percy Sledge. They also opened for Delbert McClinton, The Impressions, Tracy Byrd, Trace Adkins, Trick Pony, Diamond Rio, Tracy Lawrence and Blake Shelton.

During Friday’s concert, which goes from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., the horn-based band will perform covers by such artists as Maroon 5, Bruno Mars, Billy Preston, Michael Jackson, James Taylor, Al Green, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, George Benson and Wilson Pickett.

June 14, 2017

