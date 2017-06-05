Computer ‘boot camp’ workshops begin

Several courses in New River Community College’s “Boot Camp” series of technology workshops are being offered beginning Monday.

“Boot Camp: Making the Most of Your PC – Intro” (#3634) is 9 a.m. to noon Monday in room 143 of the NRV Mall in Christiansburg. This course is for individuals wishing to become more familiar with computer and Internet usage. Participants gain knowledge of the operating system, managing files, navigating the Internet, and downloading files and images. The course covers essential computing components and terminology, using the Internet, tips and tricks for email and how to send and save files.

“Boot Camp: Beginning PowerPoint” (#3640) is 9 a.m. to noon June 8 in room 143 in Christiansburg. Microsoft PowerPoint is used to create presentations, slide shows and storyboards. Participants learn to navigate through PowerPoint and create a professional looking presentation. Please bring photos on camera, CD or USB drive to use in practice documents.

