Citizens: Fund new school ‘now’

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Nearly 30 Pulaski County citizens continued to make their case this week for a new consolidated county middle school, with several calling on the board of supervisors to fund it outright without waiting for a November bond referendum.

But, as expected, supervisors didn’t make any decision on funding a new school during their regular monthly meeting Monday night. However, they did officially acknowledge receipt of the school board’s resolution asking the county to fund a new middle school with or without a bond referendum.

The vote was unanimous, with Supervisor Charles Bopp qualifying his vote by saying he would vote to “accept it as long as there’s no commitment” to a new school.

Written by: Editor on June 28, 2017.

