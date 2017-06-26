Children experience Bible through unique approach to storytelling

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Bible stories and parables take on a three-dimensional quality every Sunday morning at New Dublin Presbyterian Church – and it’s not necessarily coming from the pulpit or even from a traditional classroom.

That’s when the church’s youth gather in a special room to hear the stories and, perhaps, more importantly, to experience them.

Diane Hurst, who has co-led the Dublin church’s Worship & Wonder program with her mother, Diane Blair, for more than a decade, says, “You don’t necessarily need to be a teacher to do this. This calls for special people who have a relaxed, creative [energy], and people who are good at worshipping with kids. It’s about experiencing the wonder of worship.”

Worship & Wonder – a non-denominational program drawing from Montessori education – began in 1988 with a Sonja Stewart and Jerome Berryman book outlining how to introduce children between the ages of 3 and 7 to the wonder of worship. Their approach, which integrates religious education and worship, requires training for those who lead these Sunday morning sessions, which typically take place for children in one room while the morning worship service goes on in the sanctuary. Blair and Hurst trained in Roanoke and Lynchburg.

“It’s designed for 3- to 7-year-olds but we’ve used it all the way up through high school. Even adults use it for worship,” Blair points out.

“It truly interprets stories and scriptures in its simplest forms. It’s telling stories from the Bible in tangible ways the children can see and feel,” Hurst adds.

On a recent Sunday morning, children gathered in a circle in the Worship & Wonder room where Blair tells them, “There once was a man who did such amazing things, and said such wonderful things that people started to follow him.”

After lighting a pillar candle at the center of the circle, she softly explains, “There was a time you became one with the light.” Then, as she says each child’s name, she lights a candle.

“Many have come to the light to receive the light,” she says. She follows this by explaining that the light that was once in just one place “is now everywhere in this room” as she snuffs out the flames, and everyone watches the smoke ascends.

After the story, Blair or Hurst will say, “Now, it’s work time.”

Then the children have a “wondering session” to think about the story. They might play in the very popular desert (sand) box, which often turns into a place to plunge wooden figurines from Noah’s Ark. The wooden sets, which also includes the Last Supper and Good Shepard, were made by church members when the program started.

But some might use the “work time” to mold clay or paint or draw.

“You can see in their artwork, through their molding of clay, they will interpret the story they just heard many times,” Blair says.

“Ideally, the work time is to interpret the story.” Hurst explains “It’s really an opportunity for them to explore. But a lot of times they’re not thinking about the story. For instance, sometimes they may be thinking about the fact they just spent the weekend at their dad’s house and they’ve just come home to mom’s house, and they’re still reeling from that.”

In an attempt to get children in a good place before Wonder & Worship begins, they help the children settle down and get quite. It becomes very much a meditative experience, and when kids can’t be calmed down for whatever reason, Hurst and Blair work with that energy, too, by not sharing a story on that particular Sunday.

But most of the time, Blair points out, “They’re so mentally into it, you could hear a pin drop.”

The session begins when the church service begins, opening with a sign language greeting for “Christ is risen. He is risen indeed.”

Then they sing and sign a praise song that Blair believes “really helps the children with memory and enthusiasm for the songs.”

“This prepares them for being in the presence of God,” Hurst adds.

Hurst says they do not make eye contact with the children, staying focused on the story itself. “When you make eye contact it almost elicits that teacher response of you’re asking them something. And that’s not what it’s about. It’s about experiencing the story.”

As she sees it, “We’re respecting the fact that the children already have a relationship with God. They may not know it.”

And there is absolutely no reading or use of a script. Instead, Hurst says,“You interpret the story, you internalize it, ideally pray about it throughout the week.

She points out that they will bring something new to the same story each time its told, based on where they are at that time.

While Wonder & Worship training caters to individual spaces, their Dublin sessions are more about community. “They like to play together, create art together, and we kind of go with it. We have to go with it. We have to follow the kids leads to get the most out of it,” Hurst explains.

The sand box is used to show how wind changes the desert or to tell Bible stories set in the desert. A story on felt and with felt characters becomes a way to talk about the parable of the Good Shepard watching over his flock. The parables are kept inside boxes wrapped in gold paper that Hurst or Blair gently open and soothingly explain as the pieces are laid out.

Blair will never forget the time she was sharing the story of Jesus and Zacchaeus. After telling the children that “Jesus told him to come down out of the trees because he was going to go home with him,” she asked, “How would you feel if Jesus were to come home with you?”

She says that Sophia, her granddaughter, “said in her beautiful little 8-year-old voice, ‘Oh, Nana, I would be so excited. I would love for Jesus to come home with me.’”

Written by: Editor on June 26, 2017.

