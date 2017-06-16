Chef’s Table Dinner Series featured at Blue Door Cafe

The Blue Door Café at the Draper Mercantile is taking full advantage of Celebrity Chef T being on staff. The restaurant is now offering reservation-only special events, featured dinners and private caterings.

The centerpiece of the new offerings is the Chef’s Table Dinner Series, featuring five-course dinners demonstrated, prepared and served by Chef T.

Partnering with the five-course dinners are theme nights that pair music and food for a unique dining experience. The first theme nights were last weekend’s “Gourmet Country Kick Off to Summer.” The next are Friday and Saturday with “Not Your Father’s Day Buffet.”

Written by: Editor on June 16, 2017.

