Charles Dewey ‘Chuck’ Smith

Charles Dewey “Chuck” Smith, 51, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2017, at LewisGale Hospital Salem, following a short illness.

He is preceded in death by his father, Palmer Duane Smith, and grandparents Henry and Mary Dot Smith, and Charles and Ada Alexander.

Surviving are his mother, Belva Alexander Smith of Pulaski; brothers Barry D. Smith and wife Sara of Pleasant Garden, N.C., Gary D. Smith of Dublin, Va., Randall D. Smith of Dublin, and Kelly L. Smith and wife Tonya of Pulaski; nieces Brea Miller and husband Chris, Niki Dalton and husband Jarrod, Kayla Anderson and husband Ryan, Chandra Smith, Torrey Dishon and Chelsey Smith; great-nieces Brynn Dalton, Layla Hall and Coral Anderson; and great-nephews Brock Dalton, Blake Dalton, Dylan Miller and Colton Hall.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Friday at Seagle Funeral Home, with the Rev. Mike Jones officiating. Interment will follow in Thornspring Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6 o 8 p.m. today (Thursday) at the funeral home. Flowers are appreciated, and memorials may be made to Memorial Baptist Church or the charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on June 1, 2017.

