Charles Daniel ‘Danny, Double D’ Dalton

Charles Daniel “Danny, Double D” Dalton, 62, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Friday, June 16, 2017.

He was born in Pulaski, Va. Sept. 15, 1954 and was the son of the late Charles Otis Dalton and Betty Ruth Boyd Dalton.

Surviving are his wife, Rebecca Harris Dalton; children and spouses, Josh Chinault, Ashton and Jeff Steiner, Brittany and Derrick Smith, Cody and Brittney Dalton and Cheyenne Dalton; sisters and brothers-in-law, Debbie and Richard Woodson and Robin and Joe Rutrough; grandchildren, Kadence, Ryan, Braden, Bentley, Madison, Slade, Carleigh, Chelsea and Declan, and many, many friends.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 24, at 2 p.m. from Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the service hour. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes you make a donation to your favorite charity in honor of Charles Daniel Dalton.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on June 20, 2017.

