Charges reduced in January altercation

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Two malicious wounding charges were reduced Tuesday against a Dublin man charged in a Jan. 14 altercation with neighbors.

Under a plea agreement with the prosecution, William Earl Allen, 20, pleaded no contest to felony unlawful wounding and misdemeanor assault and battery. He was sentenced to five years, with all but six months suspended, on the felony and 12 months suspended on the misdemeanor.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Travis Epes told Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch Tuesday that one of Allen’s two victims was supportive of the plea agreement that reduced the malicious wounding charge to unlawful wounding. However, the other victim did not support the deal.

Written by: Editor on June 7, 2017.

