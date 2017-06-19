Charges dropped for some meth suspects

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Charges have been dropped — at least for now — against four of 12 defendants arrested recently in connection with separate methamphetamine labs raided in south Pulaski.

According to Pulaski County General District Court files, charges were nolle prosequi against Pulaski residents Lisa Marie Henley, 42, and James William Ferguson, 60, who were arrested in March, and Damieon Lee-Ross Farquer, 21, of Max Meadows and Stephen Walter Quesenberry, 63, of Pulaski, who were arrested in April.

Nolle prosequi means the charges are dismissed with the option to re-file.

