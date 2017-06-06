Burton denied bail a second time

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Pulaski man accused of threatening local law enforcement after authorities fatally shot his father during a May 14 standoff was refused bail for a second time Monday.

Despite a new attorney, testimony by his mother and his insistence that he has no interest in harming anyone, James Alvis Burton Jr., 26, was unable to convince Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch to set bail for him. The judge said to do so would create an unreasonable danger for himself and the public.

Burton had appealed a lower court’s decision last week to not set a bail for him. Defense attorney Richie Davis pointed out to the court Monday that there is no legal presumption against bail for the Class 6 felony filed against Burton.

Written by: Editor on June 6, 2017.

