Boat parade, decorating contest set

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Claytor Lake State Park Ambassadors invites boaters to decorate their boats and join in a fun Festival Day Boat Parade at Claytor Lake June 10.

Participating boats will show off their attire from 3 to 3:30 p.m. along the shoreline of the state park during the annual Claytor Lake Festival.

The grand prize winner takes home $100, but trophies are being awarded for most patriotic, best sport/team spirit, fanciest sailboat, most creative and tackiest.

Entry fee is $20 for non-commercial boats and $100 for commercial boats. Checks should be made payable to CLSPA.

Register until noon parade day at Claytor Lake Water Sports at the state park marina, or in advance by emailing captn@claytorlakewatersports.com.

Written by: Editor on June 6, 2017.

Comments

comments