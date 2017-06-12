Bike camp coincides with Junction upgrades

By BROOKE J. WOOD

Young bike riders will soon get to experience the New River Trail firsthand when The Junction, part of the Draper Mercantile Village, sponsors its first Biking 101 Camp.

The five-day camp that starts Monday will be led by bike instructor Misty Wright Gregg, a Radford native who resumed bike riding in earnest three years ago after her husband purchased her an 11-speed bike.

“We biked before we had children, and he continued to over the years, but I didn’t,” she explains.

After she got her new bike, Gregg says she had difficulty keeping up with her husband and son, the seasoned cyclists in the family.

