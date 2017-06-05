Betty Sheppard Roope

Betty Sheppard Roope, 80, of Dublin, Va., passed away Thursday, June 1, 2017, at the New River Medical Center.

Born Dec. 1, 1936, in Pulaski County, Va., she was the daughter of the late Edward B. Sheppard and Martha Tolbert Sheppard. Her two brothers also preceded her in death.

She is survived by her husband, Steve M. Roope of Dublin; son Roy A. Sparks of Pulaski, Va.; granddaughters Morgan E. Sparks and Lindsi N. Sparks; sister-in-law Mary Sheppard of Ohio; special pet Sugar Baby; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. today (Sunday) at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, with Rev. Michael Collins officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Methodist Church Cemetery, Highland Road, Dublin. The family will receive friends one hour before the service time.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, is handling the arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on June 5, 2017.

Comments

comments