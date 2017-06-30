Betty Jean Stinson Taylor

Betty Jean Stinson Taylor, 81, of Draper, Va., passed away Thursday, June 29, 2017, at the Highland Ridge Rehab Center, Dublin, Va.

Born Aug. 20, 1935, she was the daughter of the late John Stinson and Mary Stephens Stinson Stoots. Her sister, Fannie Irene Stinson Nunn; brother John A. “Dickey” Stinson; infant daughter Kathy Lynn Taylor and stepfather Oscar Stoots also preceded her in death.

Betty was a long-time member of the Pulaski Church of God, a past employee of Jefferson Mills and was a beloved baby sitter for many years.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Thomas Taylor of Draper; children Karen and Tony Landreth of Draper, and Rick and Rhonda Taylor of Statesville, N.C.; grandchildren Tristan Landreth, Sabryn Landreth and Wade Taylor; great-granddaughter Kaylee Taylor; brothers Oscar and Pat Stoots, and David Stoots, all of Pulaski, Va.; and sisters Doris Whitaker of Ft. Chiswell, Va., and Mildred Phillips of Pulaski.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, with Pastor Travis Gore and Pastor James D. Weaver officiating. Interment will follow at the Shiloh Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before service time Saturday at the funeral home. Flowers would be appreciated, or memorials may be given to the Pulaski Church of God, 1621 Bobwhite Blvd., Pulaski VA 24301.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Chapels, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on June 30, 2017.

