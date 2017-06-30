Authorities seeking hit-and-run suspect

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Pulaski Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the driver of a vehicle that struck a juvenile bicyclist Wednesday evening and left the scene.

Officer Megan Jennings said the incident occurred around 7:48 p.m. at the corner of Washington Avenue and Fifth Street. The victim and witnesses described the vehicle as a 2012 silver Honda Civic with a license plate number that contained “87V.”

Jennings said the driver was described as a heavy-set white male and the passenger as a heavy-set white female.

The juvenile was transported to LewisGale Hospital Pulaski, and then transported to a Roanoke hospital for further tests.

Anyone having information on the suspects or suspect vehicle is asked to call 994-8680.

