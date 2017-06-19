Al’s staff back ‘on deck’ after upgrade

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

The wait and kitchen staff at Al’s On First in Pulaski is back “on deck” to take care of business after a brief shut down to upgrade the kitchen flooring.

David Hagan, a partner in SHAH Development, which built the restaurant and accompanying hotel, Jackson Park Inn, said the kitchen floor was starting to experience damage so the decision was made to replace it with a new “eco-friendly” flooring material that is installed in panels.

The new floor, Eco-Grip, is easier to clean and keep clean, and it doesn’t absorb water, according to Hagan. The company website touts it as being resistant to grease and oil, fire retardant, slip resistant even when wet, stain resistant and weatherproof. It is manufactured from recycled materials and contains an anti-fungal micro-biocide.

