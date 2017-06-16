Adaire Theatre’s 6th season opens with ‘The Jungle Book’ at PCHS

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

A small boy – with an entire jungle troupe of wolves, snakes, big cats and apes – was spotted in Dublin Thursday night.

They were all part of “The Jungle Book,” a musical version of the timeless classic about a man-cub raised by wolves. Adaire Theatre held a soft-opening Thursday, but the production will be performed six more times starting tonight.

Shows are being held in the Little Theatre at Pulaski County High School. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7 p.m. this weekend and next weekend. Sunday performances start at 2 p.m. both weekends.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on June 16, 2017.

Comments

comments