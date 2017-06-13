AC, fans available for older citizens

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

So far, it’s been a relatively cool spring, but now that the mercury is on the climb, keeping cool may prove to be difficult for older citizens, particularly those with low incomes.

That’s where New River Valley Agency on Aging Senior Cool Care Program steps in. The program provides one free air conditioner or fan to eligible persons age 60 and older who live in the New River Valley, have a need for cooling assistance and meet monthly income guidelines.

Applications for the program are accepted June 1 through Sept. 30. Contact AOA at 540-980-7720 for more information.

Written by: Editor on June 13, 2017.

