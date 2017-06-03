3-D Pen Creations class offered for youth

New River Community College is hosting a free 3-D pen creations class June 28 for ages 8 and older. The class is being held as part of Pulaski County Public Library’s Summer Reading Program.

Participants use a 3Doodler Pen to create their own project to take home. There will also be a demonstration with 3-D printers following the 3Doodler session.

Two sessions are being held in Martin Hall on the Dublin campus. The first session, 10-11:30a.m., is for ages 8 to 12. The second session, for ages 13 and older, is 1-2:30 p.m.

Space is limited and registration is required. To register, contact Amber Brillhart at asbrillhart@pclibs.org or 540-980-7770, or contact Michelle Melton at mlmelton@nr.edu or 540-674-3607.

