19-year-old accused of sex with minor

A 19-year-old man is being held in the regional jail on three counts of sexual assault in connection with incidents that allegedly involve a minor.

According to New River Valley Regional Jail records, Austin Jarod Smith, address unavailable, was arrested Monday. He is being held without bond.

According to search warrants filed in connection with the case, Smith is alleged to have performed sexual acts on a minor “multiple times” against her will earlier this month.

The purpose of the search warrants was to obtain Smith’s DNA and an item associated with the alleged assaults that police believe may have traces of the suspect’s DNA.

