Mother’s Day was just last Sunday, and while my mother is gone, my mothering continues with so many of you left on this earth. Your mothering continues as well.

It was a hard day for some of my fellow travelers. Some are childless, as they have been anointed to a “road less traveled.” Others have been separated far too soon by an untimely call home.

Yet your mothering continues.

Thank you to all my mothers:

Who notice when I’m gone and look forward to my return

Who always have my back

Who look at me in curiosity and “wonder”

Who bring me fresh tomatoes

Who meet me for lunch and embrace our conversations about Jesus

Who listen to my heart

Who carry my burdens to prayer

Who gently (and sometimes boldly) redirect my path

Who forgives me every single time

I pray you had a blessed Mothers Day. Thank you for stepping into my mother’s absence and reminding me of a mother’s love. Because of you, mine was blessed indeed.

Your mothering continues . . .

“While Jesus was still talking to the crowd, His mother and brothers stood outside, wanting to speak to Him. Someone told Him, ‘Your mother and brothers are standing outside, wanting to speak to You.” He replied to him, “Who is My mother and who are My brothers? Pointing to His disciples, He said, ‘Here are My mother and My brothers. For whoever does the will of My Father in heaven is My brother and sister and mother,” Matthew 12:46-50

Pat Farrell is a CEP life coach and certified lay minister for the Wytheville District United Methodist Church She can be reached at pat@patfarrellcoach.com or 276-223-8210.

