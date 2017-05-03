YMCA of Pulaski County celebrates 70 years

YMCA of Pulaski County has a proud history of serving the people of Pulaski County in a variety of practical and effective ways. As it celebrates its 70th anniversary, the community is invited to a Spring Gala and Silent Auction May 19, 6-9 p.m., at Al’s on First in downtown Pulaski.

The event kicks off with silent auction bidding and a cash bar, followed by dinner and a short presentation. The Y’s success stories and history will be highlighted.

Tickets, which are $30 per person or $50 per couple) are limited. They can be purchased at www.evenbrite.com or by calling the YMCA at 980-3671.

Chartered in 1947, the Y provides everyone the opportunity to be healthy and thrive, to connect with others, and contribute to a better community. Everything the Y does is in service of making us – as individuals and a community – better. In 1974, the Y opened its present building at 615 Oakhurst Ave., Pulaski.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on May 3, 2017.

Comments

comments