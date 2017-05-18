Wytheville man jailed, facing 32 charges

HILLSVILLE ­– A Wytheville man is in New River Valley Regional Jail facing a laundry list of charges and recovering from injuries received after a Hillsville Police K9 apprehended the suspect to end a daylong manhunt.

At least 32 charges have been filed against Eric Sean Repass, 44, who led Carroll County Sheriff’s deputies and Hillsville police on two different chases – eluding capture the first time, but finally surrendering to K9 Pike after allegedly shooting at a deputy and touching off the laborious manhunt.

Repass is charged with two counts of failure to stop for a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice, two counts of assault and battery of a law enforcement officer, destruction of private property less than $1,000, two counts of possession of a Schedule I or II substance, possession of a stolen Colt firearm, grand larceny of a 2014 Nissan Rogue, two counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, breaking and entering of a residence with the intent to commit a felony, damage to private property with a value less than $1,000, grand larceny of more than $200 worth of jewelry, grand larceny of a firearm, two counts of grand larceny of a motor vehicle, attempted grand larceny of a motor vehicle, grand larceny of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, damaging a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, intentionally damaging private property, two counts of breaking and entering a storage building with intent to commit a felony, grand larceny of a motor vehicle valued at more than $200 and grand larceny of chainsaws valued at more than $200.

May 18, 2017.

