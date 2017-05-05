Wounding, strangulation cases among indictments

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A number of cases involving woundings and strangulations were among indictments recently handed down by a Pulaski County grand jury.

Among the 83 total indictments, unsealed Wednesday afternoon, were several charges against a Dublin man accused of shooting a man in the neck and then holding him hostage last summer.

Christopher James Draper was indicted on one count each of malicious wounding, abduction, possession of a gun by non-violent felon and firearm larceny.

According to evidence in Draper’s preliminary hearing, Draper had been friends and had worked with the shooting victim, Robert Dallen Taylor, prior to the June 20 incident at the home of Taylor’s girlfriend, Carolyn Holbrook.

An indictment is a finding enough evidence exists to hold a trial. It is not a finding of guilt.

Additional wounding and strangulation indictments handed down during the April grand jury session are:

