Woman seeks bond to treat ‘alcohol problem’

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A woman who wants to get out of jail so she can receive help for an “alcohol problem” was unable to convince a judge to set bond for her.

Janice Mae Spence, 44, of Pulaski, requested a bond hearing on 20 counts of violating probation on 2005 convictions of welfare fraud. It’s alleged to be her second violation, and her court date isn’t until June 5.

According to defense attorney Naomi Huntington, Spence is awaiting acceptance into the local Bridge program, which provides counseling on substance abuse issues.

May 5, 2017.

