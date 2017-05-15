Woman says drug court ‘too difficult’

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A woman who failed to show up for her third meeting of Pulaski County’s drug court has withdrawn from the program, saying it was “too difficult” for her.

Ashley Nicole Grissom, 22, of Dublin, said she relapsed into drug use shortly after being released from jail March 29 to enter into the drug court program, which meets every two weeks. Court records show she attended March 30 and April 6 drug court sessions, but was a no-show on April 20.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Skip Schwab told Judge Bradley Finch that it is “uncontested she didn’t complete drug court,” which was a condition of Grissom’s grand larceny charge being taken under advisement.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on May 15, 2017.

Comments

comments