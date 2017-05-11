Who will pay for middle school study?

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County supervisors and school board members aren’t yet sure exactly who will pay the bill for the architectural firm responsible for a site and design study on a proposed new consolidated middle school.

But Tuesday night, the school board voted to take $58,000 from the school system’s capital improvement funds to pay RRMM Architects in hopes the county will eventually pay.

“I guess we learned last week that the county had declined to pay the initial bill for the site selection and preliminary design work. We simply voted last night to pay that and hope the county reimburses us,” said Michael Barbour, school board vice chair.

County Administrator Jonathan Sweet said the county is working on a plan to share the cost with the school system.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on May 11, 2017.

Comments

comments